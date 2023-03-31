Director of Indo-French Centre visits MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof. Nitin Seth, Director, Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (IFCPAR), New Delhi visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and interacted with Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar and senior faculty members today.

He also explored the possibilities of collaboration between the two institutions.

IFCPAR, popularly known as it’s French abbreviation of CEFIPRA, promotes the Indo-French scientific projects as well as facilitates the joint seminars/workshops. The Centre has sponsored the Indo-French collaborated workshop in Montpellier, France during UN-Water Summit organized at UNESCO Headquarter in Paris from December 6 to 8, 2022.

Prof. Shakeel Ahmed from MANUU had led the Indian delegation to the summit.

Prof. Hasan said young faculty should be encouraged to take up the research programmes in the proposed collaboration. The importance of French language is recognized and MANUU. It has already started certificate course in French language.

Prof. Nitin Seth said innovative methods are encouraged and were open to all the science fields. However, basic & applied sciences are the key areas of collaboration. Discussing various programmes, he talked about women’s scholarship, female faculty exchange programme for encouraging women, Collaborative Scientific Research Programme (CSRP), Industries Academic Research Programme (IARP) and Industries Academic Research Seminar (IARS) etc. Eminent French Scientists including Nobel laureates will be facilitated to visit and deliver lectures at MANUU. He also assured of his frequent visits to MANUU for further interaction.

Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences delivered the welcome address and proposed vote of thanks.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSDI, Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Prof. Badiuddin Ahmed, Prof. Salman Ahmed Khan, Dr. Syed Imtiyaz Hassan, Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Dr. Afroz, Dr. Syed Salahuddin, Mr Iqbal Khan attended the meeting and had discussion on various topics.