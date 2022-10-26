‘Dirtiest man in the world’ who didn’t bathe for decades, dies at 94

Tehran: Iranian man, Amo Haji, who lived in the desert and refused to shower and clean for more than half a century, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, Iranian News Agency reported.

Amo Haji, who was known as “the dirtiest man in the world”, lived in the village of Dejgah in Fars Province, southern Iran, and was convinced that bathing and hygiene were harmful to his health.

As per media reports, the story of Amo Haji is well-known in Iran, as he chose to isolate people and live away from them in his prime, after his failed experience in love or his failure in it.

For more than six decades, he escaped from the water, but he got used to drinking it heavily daily. He also avoided clean and healthy food and got used to eating dead animals.

وفاة الرجل الذي لم يستحم ستين عاماً.. "عمو حاجي" إيراني رفض الاستحمام لاعتقاده أنه مضر بالصحة pic.twitter.com/fjBB3YY0bX — جاده إيران Jadeh Iran (@jadehiran) October 25, 2022

The residents of his village repeatedly tried to save him from this life, but he refused vehemently, and whoever sat with him tells that he was affectionate. Although his appearance was intimidating, he did not harm anyone in the village.

In turn, the LADbible website mentioned that Amo Haji had hobbies, among them being acquainted with the latest political news, and discussing the wars that he knows a lot about: the French and Russian revolutions.

PopCrush reported that an assistant professor of parasitology at the Faculty of Public Health in Tehran, Dr Gholamreza Mollavi, conducted some medical tests on Haji to find out if he was suffering from any diseases that needed treatment.

After testing everything from diabetes to AIDS, Molloy concluded that Amo Haji was in very good health.

Dr Mollavi also noted that Haji likely has a strong immune system, after spending seven decades without a shower.

Amo Haji, made a pipe from a water pipe and filled it with animal excrement, putting it on fire and smoke. He used an old helmet to drink tea.

The story of his life caught the attention of Iranian directors. Years ago, director Jamshid Khauri produced a documentary about his life, titled “The Strange Life of Amo Haji”, and the film was shown at the International Film Festival of Truth in Tehran.

