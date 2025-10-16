Kharge vs RSS: Karnataka reissues circular barring private use of govt school premises

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka government on Thursday, October 15, reissued an old circular forbidding the usage of government school premises for private purposes.

The circular, dated February 7, 2013, was shared by Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge, who has openly called for the ban of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

The circular was issued by the then Commissioner of the Karnataka Public Instruction Department, SR Umashankar, states that government school grounds and premises shall not be used for private purposes or activities, excluding academically related events.

“In this backdrop, school premises and grounds should not be used for activities that are not related to academic or educational objectives. It is directed that no permission should be issued for such purposes,” the circular read, adding, proposals seeking permission for such use should not be forwarded to the Commissioner’s office.

Earlier in the day, Kharge urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to strictly prohibit government officers and employees from participating in programmes and activities organised by RSS and other such organisations.

He cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules to stop government officers from taking part in such activities.

In his letter dated October 13, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, quoted lines from the rules which read, “No Government servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics; nor shall take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity.”

The minister said that although clear directions have been issued in this regard, it has been observed in recent days that government officers and employees are participating in programmes and activities organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other such organisations.

“Therefore, all government officers and employees in the State should be strictly prohibited from participating in programmes and activities organised by the RSS and other such organisations,” the minister urged.

He further said that appropriate directions should be issued to the authorities concerned to take disciplinary action against any officer who violates the order.

The minister recently wrote a letter to Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities in government and government-aided schools and public places.

“An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth,” he wrote in his letter.

According to Kharge, such practices go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution. On Tuesday, he claimed he had received threat calls and messages, though he has not yet lodged a formal police complaint.

The minister had also shared a video showing an unknown caller abusing him and threatening him with dire consequences. While Siddaramaiah said his security will be enhanced, state home minister G Parameshwara said the government has taken the matter seriously. The BJP flayed Kharge for his stand and even challenged him to ban the RSS in the state.

