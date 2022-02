Disappointed and disturbed, says KTR over Karnataka hijab row

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Tuesday addressed the raging Karnataka hijab row, called the incident “disturbing and disappointing”.

Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Twitter, he alleged that it is the “modus operandi” of a few, as elections approach. He also poetically describes the sad state of the secular country that is divided over religion for the benefit of power-hungry political parties, each time elections approach.

“Very disappointed & disturbed but the modus operandi is all too well known Desh me kahi… Mazhabi Tanaav Hai Toh Samjho Ki Koyina Koi Chunaav Hai..” tweeted KTR.

Very disappointed & disturbed but the modus operandi is all too well known



Desh me kahi…

Mazhabi Tanaav Hai

Toh

Samjho Ki

Koyina Koi Chunaav Hai.. https://t.co/avy6Q9oRI8 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 8, 2022

The Karnataka Hijab Row

Muslim girls of colleges in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against women being allowed to wear headscarves in the college premises.

The matter is being heard by the Karnataka high court, based on a writ petition of a college student from Udupi, the city from which the hijab row commenced.

Protests have erupted┬áin various districts of Karnataka including Hassan, Shahpur in Yadadri, Belgavi, Haveri, Bhadravati in Shivamogga, Mandya, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Chamarajpet, and Hoskote in Bangalore, against the state’s diktat.