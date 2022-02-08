Disappointed and disturbed, says KTR over Karnataka hijab row

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th February 2022 9:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Tuesday addressed the raging Karnataka hijab row, called the incident “disturbing and disappointing”.

Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Twitter, he alleged that it is the “modus operandi” of a few, as elections approach. He also poetically describes the sad state of the secular country that is divided over religion for the benefit of power-hungry political parties, each time elections approach.

“Very disappointed & disturbed but the modus operandi is all too well known Desh me kahi… Mazhabi Tanaav Hai Toh Samjho Ki Koyina Koi Chunaav Hai..” tweeted KTR.

The Karnataka Hijab Row

Muslim girls of colleges in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against women being allowed to wear headscarves in the college premises.

The matter is being heard by the Karnataka high court, based on a writ petition of a college student from Udupi, the city from which the hijab row commenced.

Protests have erupted in various districts of Karnataka including Hassan, Shahpur in Yadadri, Belgavi, Haveri, Bhadravati in Shivamogga, Mandya, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Chamarajpet, and Hoskote in Bangalore, against the state’s diktat.

