Discount on traffic challans in Telangana: Here’s how it works

Hyderabad: The traffic police have announced a discount on pending traffic challans in Telangana from December 26 to January 10, 2024.

The Telangana traffic police have advised those with pending challans against their vehicles to clear them via the e-challan website while the discount lasts.

The discounts on traffic challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. For example, if one has to pay 1000 rupees, then they will be required to pay 25% of the amount i.e. 250 rupees. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived.

Below is the discount proposed as per category of vehicle

For two-wheelers and autos, if 20% of the challan is paid, the remaining 80% of the pending challans would be waived.

For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 10% of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived.

For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles, if 40% is paid, the remaining 60% will be waived.

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 10% of the raffic challan challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived.

How do the discounts on challans work?