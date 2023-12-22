Toddler tests COVID positive at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old toddler tested positive for COVID-19 at Niloufer Hospital on Thursday.

According to Dr. T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, the toddler was admitted on December 18 with complaints of cough, cold, and breathing difficulties, which are symptoms of pneumonia.

STAY SAFE!

A 14-month old boy tested positive for COVID-19 at Niloufer Hospitals. The baby is currently fine & both his parents don’t have #Covid.

The baby was admitted on Dec 18 with cough, cold & breathing difficulties (pneumonia symptoms) and was routinely tested for Covid.… pic.twitter.com/KwabD4qWWX — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 22, 2023

Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital follows guidelines

Following the guidelines, Niloufer Hospital began sending samples of patients for COVID tests if they exhibited symptoms upon admission.

In the case of the toddler, the hospital adhered to the guidelines and sent his sample for a COVID test.

Yesterday, the report confirmed that the toddler is infected with COVID.

Currently, he is in good health, and both of his parents do not have COVID.

COVID cases in Hyderabad

The daily count of COVID cases in Hyderabad decreased to four yesterday, following six cases the day before.

Earlier, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana, in a press release, appealed to the public to remain cautious amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states.