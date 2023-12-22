Toddler tests COVID positive at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

Currently, he is in good health, and both of his parents do not have COVID.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd December 2023 3:21 pm IST
Representative Image (Unsplash)

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old toddler tested positive for COVID-19 at Niloufer Hospital on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Dr. T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, the toddler was admitted on December 18 with complaints of cough, cold, and breathing difficulties, which are symptoms of pneumonia.

Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital follows guidelines

Following the guidelines, Niloufer Hospital began sending samples of patients for COVID tests if they exhibited symptoms upon admission.

MS Education Academy

In the case of the toddler, the hospital adhered to the guidelines and sent his sample for a COVID test.

Yesterday, the report confirmed that the toddler is infected with COVID.

Currently, he is in good health, and both of his parents do not have COVID.

COVID cases in Hyderabad

The daily count of COVID cases in Hyderabad decreased to four yesterday, following six cases the day before.

Also Read
Hyderabad records fresh COVID-19 cases; masks become mandatory

Earlier, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana, in a press release, appealed to the public to remain cautious amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd December 2023 3:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button