Hyderabad records fresh COVID-19 cases; masks become mandatory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following four cases recorded the day before.

In response to the emergence of new COVID-19 cases in the city, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana has made wearing masks mandatory. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine, as stated by the director.

Only Hyderabad records COVID-19 cases

In the past seven days, only Hyderabad has recorded COVID-19 cases, with no other districts in Telangana registering any cases. Since December 18, the daily count of cases has increased from one to six.

Appeal to the public

The director, in a press release, has appealed to the public to remain cautious amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states.

Children under 10 years of age, pregnant mothers, and elders above 60 years are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

Given a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, people are requested to exercise due precaution while going to work or engaging in essential activities.

Apart from wearing masks, maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the press release said.