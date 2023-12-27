Discounts on traffic challans in Telangana not applicable for all violations

Hyderabad: The discounts on traffic challans in Telangana, available until January 10, 2024, do not apply to all violations.

Additionally, the percentage of discounts varies for different types of vehicles.

GO for discounts on traffic challans in Telangana

Yesterday, the Telangana Transport, Roads & Buildings (Tr-I) Department issued Government Order (GO) No. 659, providing discounts on pending traffic challans in Telangana from December 26 to January 10, 2024.

Category-wise discounts:

For two-wheelers and autos, paying 20 percent of the challan will waive the remaining 80 percent.

For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.

For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, paying 40 percent will waive the remaining 60 percent.

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.

Discounts not applicable for all violations

Although the discounts on challans apply to all types of vehicles in Telangana, they are not available for all violations.

Today, a netizen on X shared a screenshot of before and after discount fine amounts, which remained the same.

Sir, Please note that the discount is applicable only for violations prior to 30-Nov-2023. Thank you! — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 27, 2023

In response, the Hyderabad Traffic Police X handle clarified that the discounts on challans apply only to violations prior to November 30, 2023.