Telangana govt releases Praja Palana application form to implement 6 guarantees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Praja Palana application forms to implement the six guarantees promised by Congress during the election campaign.

The Praja Palana program is scheduled to be held between December 28 and January 6, during which application forms will be accepted from the public.

Documents needed

During the Praja Palana program, the public can submit the form at designated locations in every district of Telangana.

The form, a single application for Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, Griha Jyoti, and Indiramma Ilu schemes, requires applicants to fill in details such as the head of the family’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar card number, and ration card number, among others.

Along with the application form, applicants need to submit photocopies of Aadhaar and white ration cards.

Where to download, submit Praja Palana form in Hyderabad

Below is the Praja Palana form that can be downloaded. After filling up the form, it can be submitted at counters located at four locations in each ward in Hyderabad.

In the city, a total of 600 locations have been chosen as the centers for accepting Praja Palana forms.

The locations will be updated here once the government formally launches the program.

For the program, government employees have been roped in to accept the application forms at the center.