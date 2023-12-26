Apply for income certificate for new ration cards in Telangana: AIMIM MLA

Hyderabad: Ahead of the beginning of the process of issuing new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries in Telangana, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Charminar, Mir Zulfiqar Ali, appealed to the public to apply for an income certificate.

He stated that the state government would issue new ration cards and add new details to them starting from December 28, urging the public to be prepared with their income certificates.

Apply for income certificate at MeeSeva, says AIMIM MLA

The AIMIM MLA emphasised that income certificates could be applied for at MeeSeva. He added that these certificates would be necessary when the concerned authorities begin distributing forms for ration cards in Telangana.

Additionally, he reassured individuals that they could contact AIMIM corporators and leaders if anyone demanded money for issuing income certificates.

AIMIIM MLA Charminar @zulfeqaraimim appealed the public to apply for income certificate for new ration cards starting online from 28th Dec .| BT NEWS pic.twitter.com/NTHeevcNkL — Junaid Ali Mohammed (@JunaidAliMoham1) December 25, 2023

Government to distribute ration cards in Telangana: Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has announced that from December 28 to January 6, the state government would distribute white ration cards to the poor in the state.

He urged party workers, district presidents, NSUI, and Youth Congress members to raise awareness about the program, praising CM Revanth Reddy’s efforts.

December 28 marks the founding day of Congress, as the party was established on the same date in 1885.

Ahead of the initiation of the ration card issuance process in Telangana, AIMIM MLA encourages people to be ready with income certificates and apply through MeeSeva.