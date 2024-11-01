Discover Hyderabad’s historic site where Numaish started in 1938

Every January, Hyderabad transforms into a vibrant hub of culture and commerce as it prepares for Numaish, aka the All India Industrial Exhibition. This beloved tradition attracts both locals and visitors eager to explore over a thousand stalls showcasing everything from intricate textiles and jewelry to mouthwatering street food.

Spanning almost 45 days, Numaish not only highlights the rich heritage of Hyderabadi craftsmanship but also features stalls from diverse states, including Kashmir, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Punjab, and Rajasthan, enhancing the experience for attendees. As a gathering place for families and friends, Numaish fosters an atmosphere of celebration and community, defining the essence of Hyderabadi hospitality.

But few know that this grand event had much humbler beginnings. In 1938, the first Numaish was held in the tranquil surroundings of Public Gardens (Bagh-e-Aam), an iconic green space in the heart of Hyderabad.

Evolution of Numaish in Public Gardens

Originally named Numaish Masnuaat-e-Mulki, this iconic event was inaugurated by Mir Osman Ali Khan in Public Gardens. The initiative originated from discussions within the Economic Committee of the Osmania Graduates Association and received approval from then Prime Minister of Hyderabad, Sir Akbar Hydari (grandfather of actress Aditi Rao Hydari) who sanctioned a modest initial capital of just Rs 2.50. With only 50 stalls dedicated to promoting locally made products, this inaugural affair lasted just 10 days, but it laid the groundwork for what would become one of India’s largest industrial exhibitions.

Despite its humble beginnings, Numaish quickly captured the hearts of Hyderabadis, drawing crowds eager to immerse themselves in its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings. The Nizam’s support was pivotal in nurturing this fledgling event, as he recognized its potential to showcase local artisans’ talents and foster economic growth. The following year, the exhibition was extended to 15 days, reflecting its rising popularity and the demand for a longer celebration of craftsmanship.

The choice of Public Gardens as the venue was significant. Known as Bagh-e-Aam, this lush green space provided an ideal backdrop for families to enjoy a day out while discovering Hyderabad’s craftsmanship. Its shaded pathways and sprawling lawns made it perfect for community gatherings. This humble start is a testament to the community spirit that continues to define Numaish today.

As Numaish continued to grow, it attracted merchants from various regions, bringing unique products from across the country. By 1946, the event was relocated from Public Gardens to a more spacious venue at Nampally, where it still operates today. This transition marked a significant milestone in Numaish’s evolution, transforming it from a local exhibition into a nationally recognized event.

The enduring charm of Public Gardens

Today, Public Gardens continues to play a vital role in hosting a variety of events that enrich the community. The venue often comes alive with music and dance performances, art exhibitions, history walks, and art walks. Yoga and fitness sessions are regularly conducted on the Central Lawn and the Lalitha Kala Thoranam hosts theatre acting workshops.

Public Gardens also serves as a significant site for important occasions, including the Nandi Film Awards, swearing-in ceremonies, and celebrations of State Formation Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, making it a hub of cultural and civic engagement in Hyderabad.

Visitors can also stroll through Public Gardens’ beautifully landscaped grounds, which feature the serene Lotus Pond, a favorite spot for relaxation and photography. The park also houses the AP State Museum and the Health Museum, offering insights into the region’s history and culture. The stunning Shahi Masjid stands as a testament to the architectural beauty of the area, while the Asif Tennis Club provides recreational opportunities for sports enthusiasts. Additionally, the garden serves as a haven for morning walkers, making it a vibrant community space where people can enjoy nature and exercise.

Have you been to Public Gardens? Comment down your experience.