Discover the cost of Alia Bhatt’s latest stylish outfit

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, an extremely talented and fashionable Bollywood actress, is the one to flaunt her outfits with a charming smile. She always wears bright outfits that never fail to grab the attention of fans and followers.

Decoding Alia Bhatt’s Latest Look

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt snapped the trailer launch event of her upcoming series, Poacher. One of the highlights of the night was her stunning ombre pantsuit designed by the fashion designer Elie Saab. She wore a full-sleeved blazer with a deep V-shaped collared neckline.

Accordingly, the actress chose to go match with equally iconic flared pants from the brand. The high-waisted pants were designed with a wide leg which means they were very comfortable, versatile, and looked elegant.

Her blazer cost $2,725 which is equivalent to Rs 2.26 lakh while her pants come with a price tag of $1072 which is Rs 88k.

The actress chose a tone-downed and natural makeup look, with rosy and bronzed cheeks, light eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, and matte nude lips. These looks were very accommodating to Alia’s natural beauty and out-of-the-world smile.

About Poacher

‘Poacher’ was created by Richie Mehta, who is best known for making ‘Delhi Crime’ series, which stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. It is an investigative crime series based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India.

The series will be out on Prime Video on February 23.