Disha case: Telangana HC to hear tehsildar’s appeal for removal negative statements

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned until April 11 the appeal filed by J Pandu, the tahsildar who remanded four suspects in the 2019 Disha rape and murder case to judicial custody, seeking the court to withdraw negative statements about him from the reports.

Disha, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor at the state-run hospital in Kollur, was discovered dead under the Chatanpally bridge in Shadnagar on November 28, 2019. She was brutally murdered after being raped.

Also Read Hyderabad: Case booked after 2 youth allegedly attacked in Old City

According to Times of India (ToI), Pandu was the in-charge tahsildar of Shadnagar mandal at the time of the incident, where Disha was raped and murdered on November 27, 2019. The district judge deputed Pandu to act as an in-charge magistrate on Nov 30, 2019.

Four accused were arrested and Pandu went to the police station where the four accused were detained and signed papers authorising their judicial remand. All four accused were then killed by cops in an encounter that the Commission of enquiry (CoI) had dubbed fake and recommended murder charge against 10 policemen.

In his petition to the court, Pandu stated that he was not well versed in the ways of the judiciary in such matters and had relied on the assistance extended to him by the judicial staff.

On Friday, when his plea came up before a bench of chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, the petitioner sought a week to present the case through a senior counsel. The bench posted the case on April 11.