BB 18 biggest offer rejected, actress says NO to 65 crores: Report

Mumbai: The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18, which is set to premiere on October 6. As the buzz surrounding the show intensifies, the promos featuring host Salman Khan have gone viral, with the Bollywood star teasing dramatic new elements in the upcoming season, including the intriguing concept of “time ka tandav.” The show promises to be a game-changer, with Bigg Boss now determining the future of its contestants.

So far, the makers have confirmed three contestants, unveiling them through exciting promos. The first three confirmed names are Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shehzada Dhami.

In addition to these confirmed contestants, the rumor mill is abuzz with names of other popular celebrities from the entertainment industry who may be entering the Bigg Boss house this season.

Disha Vakani aka Dayabens Rejects Bigg Boss 18?

One of the most talked-about reports involves Disha Vakani, popularly known for her role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to the latest reports, Disha was offered a record-breaking fee of Rs 65 crore to participate in Bigg Boss 18, marking the highest amount ever proposed to a celebrity in the show’s history. Despite the hefty offer, Disha reportedly turned down the opportunity. The reason for her decision remains undisclosed, but it has left fans speculating.

Disha Vakani, who left TMKOC in 2017, continues to be adored by fans who are eager to see her return to her iconic role as Daya Ben. Her refusal to join Bigg Boss has sparked discussions online.

Meanwhile, there are also talks that another Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi, has been confirmed as a contestant for Bigg Boss 18.

With the clock ticking down to the grand premiere, Bigg Boss 18 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, with its mix of confirmed and rumored contestants keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Catch the premiere on October 6 on Colors TV and JioCinema!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and update on the show.