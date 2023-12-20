Dismayed over humiliation of vice president in Parliament complex: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was dismayed at the manner in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was “humiliated” in Parliament complex,

Elected representatives, she said, were free to express themselves but it should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy.

The president’s remarks come a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of some Members of Parliament (MPs).

“I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Responding to the President’s post, the Rajya Sabha chairperson said he is committed to upholding Constitutional principles till his last breath and insults cannot prevent him from doing so.

The vice president thanked Murmu for her kind words and the timely reminder that basic courtesies must always remain.

“I am committed to upholding Constitutional principles till my last breath. No insults can prevent me from doing so,” Dhankhar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Vice President Dhankhar and expressed great pain over the “abject theatrics” of some MPs in Parliament complex.