Dismiss Bandi Sanjay from cabinet for fair probe in son’s POCSO case: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and ex-Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, May 17, demanded the Centre to dismiss Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar from his position over his son Bageerath facing POCSO charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. KTR sought Kumar’s removal stating that it is necessary for an impartial investigation.

Bandi Sai Bageerath was shifted to Cherlapalli Central Prison in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 16, after being sent to 14-day judicial remand by the magistrate. He was arrested near the Telangana Police Academy in Narsingi. Cyberabad Commissioner Ramesh Reddy said that the accused was apprehended while driving a car.

At a party event in LB Nagar, KTR KTR asked how Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son was allegedly hidden for nine days before surrendering to the police. The BRS leader stated that an impartial investigation is impossible while the Union Minister continues in office. “He remarked that perhaps for the first time in India, a situation has arisen where a lookout notice had to be issued against the son of a sitting Union Minister,” KTR said, according to a press release from his office.

The BRS leader and Sircilla MLA also alleged that the victim’s parents themselves were subjected to intimidation and pressure by the Union Minister from the BJP. He accused Bandi Sanjay of personally threatening and harassing the victim’s family and also further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attempted to dilute the seriousness of the case.

Bandi Bageerath POCSO case

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bageerath, at the Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8, following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, Bageerath made the victim consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions. Meanwhile, Bageerath filed a counter-complaint with the police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents.

Also Read Bandi Bageerath shifted to Cherlapalli jail after being remanded in POCSO case

He said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings. Bhageerath alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s orders, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj was deputed to head it.

KTR dismisses “honey trap” claim

KTR accused both the BJP and Congress leadership of working together to suppress the issue by branding it as a “honey trap”. He added that that unless strict action is taken, society would send a dangerous message that influential individuals are above the law. Demanding immediate action, KTR reiterated that the Union Minister must be dismissed and the investigation conducted transparently and independently.

Kavitha censures BRS leaders for releasing pics, videos of victim

Earlier, KTR’s sister and Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) Founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha bashed the BRS and its leaders for releasing the photos and videos of the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bageerath.

“Whether Bandi Sanjay’s son gets acquitted or found guilty, ultimately the one who will suffer for a lifetime will be the minor victim,” she observed, demanding the state government pull down all the photos and videos of the victim from social media.