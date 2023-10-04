Dispute between India and Canada may aid UK in Higher Education

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 8:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The recent eruption of political differences between India and Canada may lead to the United Kingdom accommodating a higher intake of international students from India, said experts from a top UK university on Tuesday.

Responding to a question after the launch of the MBA in Healthcare Management course book in Hyderabad, international education experts from University of Roehampton London termed the geo-political developments ‘unfortunate’.

The event was organized by Sanwariya Educational Consultants at the Hotel Park in Somajiguda.

The university officials opined that “although this may be a temporary phase for India and Canada, the developments may push a higher number of students to the UK, as the region is an established premier destination of higher education for Indian students.”

Guillaume Richard, the Director of Recruitment, Admissions, and International Development at the University of Roehampton, said “in an era where international education is a top choice for young students, the United Kingdom emerges as a premier destination, offering exceptional opportunities for aspiring youth.”

 Vidhi Mistry, the Associate Director of Business Development, said the recent developments may divert greater number of Indian students to regions like the UK and Australia, among other nations. She also detailed various scholarship opportunities and avenues for higher education.

