Dispute leaves several injured in Hyderabad’s Meerpet clash

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the area under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad’s Meerpet police station after a dispute escalated into a violent clash.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Meerpet SHO said that the incident began around 9:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, when two men from Bihar, identified as Surya and Bhupesh, were arguing.

During the argument, a mobile phone allegedly fell onto a nearby parked car, breaking one of its mirrors.

The car owner’s wife, Kavitha, questioned the two men about the damage. It is learnt that they assured her they would replace the broken mirror.

A dispute over a broken car mirror escalated into a violent clash in Hyderabad's Meerpet on Thursday night. The incident began when two men from Bihar allegedly damaged a parked car's mirror during an argument.



Later, the car owner's husband reportedly arrived with around 40… pic.twitter.com/FZRILygoZ7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 17, 2026

Later, around 10 pm, Kavitha informed her husband, Madhu, about the incident. After learning about it, Madhu allegedly went to the colony where the two men were staying along with around 40 others. The group allegedly damaged the windows of several parked vehicles in the area.

Locals said that more than 500 people from Bihar live in the colony. Around midnight, the situation turned violent as both groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks after the sounds of car windows being smashed spread panic in the area.

Also Read Communal tension averted after clash in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

The clash left several people with serious injuries. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

After receiving information, Meerpet police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police registered cases based on complaints from both groups and launched an investigation.

Further investigation is underway.