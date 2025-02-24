Distressed over loans, Telangana farmer ends life in Sircilla

Hyderabad: Distressed over unpaid loans, a Telangana farmer committed suicide in the early hours of Monday, February 24, in the Sircilla Assembly constituency of Telangana.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Jella Devaiah, 51, a native of Pothugal village in Mustabad mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

According to locals, after midnight, the farmer went out of his house towards paddy fields, where he consumed pesticide and killed himself. His family members found his dead body in the morning.

Village elders said that his crop had dried up and got withered in this season. They added that Devaiah was distressed over the threat of pending loans that he could not repay, which led him to take the extreme step.

Anjaiah is survived by his mother, wife, daughter and son.

Locals urged the government and local authorities to address the situation and provide necessary assistance to the bereaved family.

A local Congress leader responded by saying that he would bring the issue to the notice of the Congress contestant Sircilla Assembly constituency election, Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy, who had lost to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Another farmer dies by suicide

In yet another case of farmer suicide in Telangana, a 40-year-old died after consuming pesticide on January 19. He was admitted to a hospital in Adilabad district on January 12 and was undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Rathod Gokul from Lingojiguda Thanda in Utnoor mandal. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad but was later shifted to RIMS-Adilabad on Saturday where he died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was a cotton farmer and cultivated the crop on rented land. After incurring a loss in farming, Gokul took a loan that he reportedly could not repay and was distressed. The exact loan amount is not known.