Distressed woman rescued by police in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a distressed woman was found wandering the streets in Hyderabad’s Bahadupura on the midnight of May 21.

Upon noticing that the woman was naked, police personnel present at the integrated check post informed the Kamatipura police. After being alerted, Kamatipura Station House Officer B Prasad Rao, arrived at the spot, provided his uniform and a dhoti to the woman.

The woman was also offered food and shelter at the integrated check post, set up to check illegal transportation of cattle ahead of Bakreid.

During the midnight hours near Bahadurpura X Roads (Bakrid Checkpost), personnel of Kamatipura Police noticed a distressed woman wandering without clothes in a vulnerable condition. As all nearby shops were closed at that late hour, Kamatipura SHO B. Prasad Rao immediately… pic.twitter.com/Zd2i6uquGd — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 21, 2026

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Rajendranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishan and Rao.

Speaking to Siast.com, Rao said, “The woman aged 35-40 was found near the Bahadurpura X roads at 2 AM. We provided food and shelter to her at the check post. Based on the information she provided, the woman was sent to her relatives house in Shamshabad early morning.”