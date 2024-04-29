Distribution of voter information slips begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Telangana prepares for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13, election authorities have commenced the distribution of voter information slips in Hyderabad.

They are going door-to-door not only to deliver the slips but also to raise awareness about the significance of voting.

What is voter information slip and how can it be obtained in Hyderabad?

It is a slip containing the voter’s information along with booth details and the polling date. Although it is being distributed by the election authorities, it can also be downloaded from the official website of the Election Commission.

To download it, follow these steps:

Visit the website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on E-registration and search by EPIC, details, or mobile number. The voter information will appear on the screen along with booth details. It can then be downloaded.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

