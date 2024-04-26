ECI appoints observers for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed general, expenditure, and police observers for the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

Those who wish to make suggestions or register complaints can contact the relevant observers between 8:30 am and 9:30 am.

List of observers

Here is the list of observers, places for receiving complaints, and timings for receiving complaints based on the Parliamentary constituency.

Name of the observers Lok Sabha constituencies Places of receiving complaints Time of receiving complaints General Observer Dr. Saroj Kumar, IAS (Mobile 9154342022)

Expenditure Observer Sri Amith Shukla, IRS (Mobile 9154342028) Secunderabad 3rd floor Lobby Guest House City Managers Training Centre Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 08:30 am to 09:30 am General Observer Mrs. P.I. Sreevidya, IAS (Mobile 9154342023)

Expenditure Observer Sri Senthil Kumaran, IRS (Mobile 9154342027) Hyderabad 2nd floor Lobby Guest House City Managers Training Centre Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 08:30 am to 09:30 am Police Observer Mr. Shashank Anand, IPS (Mobile 9154342168) Hyderabad and Secunderabad 3rd floor Lobby Guest House City Managers Training Centre Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 08:30 am to 09:30 am

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

The Hyderabad parliamentary constituency consists of seven assembly segments:

Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura Bahadurpura

Out of these seven assembly segments, six are represented by AIMIM MLAs, and one is represented by a BJP legislator.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency since 2004.

Also Read Family assets of Madhavi Latha higher than Asaduddin Owaisi’s

Secunderabad parliamentary seat

Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency consists of the following assembly segments:

Musheerabad Amberpet Khairatabad Jubilee Hills Sanathnagar Nampally Secunderabad

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 13.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat.