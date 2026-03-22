Divi Vadthya disappointed with her role in Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Telugu actress Divi Vadthya has openly expressed her disappointment about her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite being part of one of the biggest films of 2024, the actress said she was not happy with how her character appeared in the final version.

Expected a bigger role

Divi revealed that when the film was offered to her, she was told it would be an important role. She also had high hopes after seeing the teaser “Where is Pushpa?”, which featured her character prominently. This made her believe that her role would have strong screen presence.

However, after watching the film in theatres, she realized that her role was much smaller than expected. She said she felt very disappointed because what was promised to her was not what appeared on screen.

Hard work did not reflect on screen

The actress shared that she spent nearly 20 days shooting for the film and another 10 days dubbing. She was confident about her performance and believed she had done a good job. Because of the effort she put in, the final outcome came as a shock to her.

Divi mentioned that she even went to watch the movie with ten friends, expecting a great experience. But after seeing how her role was edited, she felt bad and let down.

Reaction after release

Speaking about her feelings, Divi said that such situations are difficult, but one has to move forward. She added that no one really understands an actor’s disappointment in such cases, so the only option is to encourage oneself and continue working.

Her comments have now sparked discussions among fans about how roles in big-budget films often get reduced during editing.

About her role and career

In the film, Divi played Minnu Uma Devi, a journalist who follows the lead character Pushpa Raj. Although the character had potential, much of it did not make it to the final cut.

Divi became popular after participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She later appeared in films like Maa Neella Tank, Godfather, and Honey. Despite this setback, she continues to stay positive and focus on future opportunities.