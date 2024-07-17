Divorce talks: Hardik Pandya’s wife packs bags, leaves Mumbai

Mumbai: Amid rumors of a split between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic, the latter was seen leaving Mumbai with her son Agastya early Wednesday morning on July 17. She shared several photos on Instagram as she prepared for their departure.

On Instagram, Natasa posted pictures of herself packing, captioning them, “It’s that time of the year,” accompanied by plane and house emojis.

Natasa and Agastya were photographed at Mumbai International Airport. Videos of the duo appeared on paparazzi accounts on Instagram, showing Agastya looking uncomfortable with the flashing lights, squinting as he entered the terminal with his mother. Natasa, however, remained composed and waved at the photographers.

A few weeks ago, rumors of a divorce between Natasa and Hardik appeared on Reddit. The couple has yet to comment on these speculations. However, Natasa has been posting cryptic messages on her social media. She did not congratulate Hardik on the 2024 T20 World Cup win nor attend the celebration hosted by his family.

Hardik and Natasa began dating during the COVID-19 lockdown and got married on May 31, 2020. Their son Agastya was born on July 30 of the same year. Last year, they renewed their vows in Udaipur with both a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals. Recently, Hardik attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Mumbai alone, and Natasa has not publicly commented on his performance at the latest Cricket World Cup.