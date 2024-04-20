Divyanka Tripathi to quit TV soon? Here’s her latest statement

Mumbai: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, known for her roles in hit show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,’ is making headlines after being hospitalized due to an accident. Tripathi’s forearm bones were broken in the incident, leading to an immediate surgery, as informed by her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya through an Instagram post.

Amidst her recovery, Divyanka Tripathi’s recent statement about her future in television has stirred speculation. The actress expressed concerns about the lack of well-defined characters in current TV shows. She highlighted the absence of clarity in plotlines and sudden changes in scripts as deterrents to her interest in small screen projects.

“For me, a character is very important. If the character is well-written, then there’s a joy in playing it. The problem is that the TV shows that I’ve been offered have no clarity about the plot of the show for a month. Then it is susceptible to sudden changes, and in that case you can’t chew on the idea,” the actress told PTI.

“However, I’ve worked with some good people like Sandeep Sikand, on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. My job was easy because they (makers) had clarity, I had a graph about my character. Today, I don’t see this kind of clarity,” she said.

Tripathi also reminisced about her positive experiences working with talented individuals like Sandeep Sikand on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she found clarity and depth in her character portrayal.

Fans are now curious about Divyanka Tripathi’s potential shift from television to the big screen, contemplating if she might consider quitting TV in pursuit of more fulfilling roles.

Currently, she is starring in the espionage thriller series “Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes,” where she shares the screen with actor Eijaz Khan in a leading role.