Divyanka Tripathi meets with accident, here’s her health update

Mumbai: Popular television actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya met with an accident on April 18, as confirmed by her husband Vivek Dahiya and her team on Instagram.

Vivek shared a photo of Divyanka’s X-ray on Instagram, revealing that she sustained a fractured arm in the incident. He further informed that she is set to undergo surgery on April 19, Friday.

In an Instagram story posted on April 18, Vivek conveyed, “Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She’s in safe hands as updated.”

This isn’t the first time Divyanka has faced medical procedures. Earlier, she underwent surgery for ligament tears.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story blossomed on the sets of the popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and they got maried on July 8, 2016.

On the professional front, Divyanka recently made a comeback to television with the series ‘Adrishyam’, portraying the character of Inspector Parvati Seghal. The show also stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.