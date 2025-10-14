With the Diwali holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect time to plan a peaceful break away from the city noise. If you’re craving cool weather, green valleys, and scenic views, head to the Northeast of India, a region full of charm and untouched beauty.

From misty lakes to monasteries in the clouds, these destinations promise the perfect mix of nature and culture.

Siasat.com suggests five breathtaking hill stations that Hyderabadis can explore this festive season for a refreshing getaway.

Best hill stations in Northeast India

1. Shillong, Meghalaya – Scotland of the East

Shillong is known for its pine forests, pretty lakes, and relaxed vibe. Visit Ward’s Lake, Elephant Falls, and enjoy live music in local cafés. The city has a cool climate almost all year.

Hyderabad travellers can fly to Guwahati & drive about 3-4 hours to reach Shillong, a road trip filled with waterfalls and clouds.

(Air ticket: Rs.4,500–Rs.7,000 one way)

2. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh – A Himalayan Beauty

Perched at over 10,000 feet height, Tawang is famous for its monastery, snow peaks, and high-altitude lakes like Madhuri Lake. The town feels like a slice of Tibet in India.

Hyderabadis usually fly to Guwahati or Tezpur and then drive up to Tawang through Bomdila and Dirang. You’ll need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Arunachal, which can be easily applied for online

(Air ticket: Rs.4,500–Rs.7,000 one way).

3. Aizawl, Mizoram – The City on the Hills

Built on steep ridges, Aizawl offers breathtaking hill views and a glimpse into the rich Mizo culture. Visit Bara Bazar for traditional crafts and try local dishes like bamboo shoot curry.

Hyderabad travellers can reach Aizawl via flights (HYD–Guwahati–Aizawl)

(Air ticket: Rs.7,000–Rs.9,000 one way).

4. Haflong, Assam – Hidden Gem of the Northeast

Assam’s only hill station, Haflong, is perfect if you love quiet mountain life. The blue Haflong Lake, Jatinga village, and surrounding hills make it a peaceful getaway. To reach, take a flight to Silchar and drive around 3 hours. It’s ideal for a relaxed, crowd-free weekend.

(Air ticket: Rs.5,000–Rs.8,000 one way).

5. Gangtok, Sikkim – City of Clouds

Gangtok offers stunning views of Kanchenjunga, monasteries like Rumtek, and fun ropeway rides. It’s a great mix of adventure and relaxation.

From Hyderabad, fly to Bagdogra Airport and enjoy a beautiful 5-hour drive to Gangtok.

(Air ticket: Rs.5,000-Rs.8,000 one way).

When to Go

October to May is the best time to visit most of these hill stations. With the festive season approaching, this could be the perfect opportunity for Hyderabadis to plan a scenic holiday filled with peace, fresh air, and mountain charm.