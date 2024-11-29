DYK? Mahesh Babu cannot read or write Telugu

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, has captivated fans with his acting, charm, and versatility. But here’s a surprising fact: despite being a superstar in Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu can’t read or write Telugu.

In an interview back in 2015, Mahesh revealed that he never learned the Telugu script because he grew up in Chennai, where he didn’t get the chance to study the language. However, he can speak Telugu fluently and relies on his excellent memory to deliver his lines. Directors narrate his dialogues, and Mahesh memorizes them quickly, proving his dedication and talent.

This might come as a shock, given his incredible performances in blockbuster movies like Srimanthudu, Pokiri, and Dookudu. It’s hard to believe that someone who doesn’t read Telugu has delivered so many iconic dialogues and emotional scenes. This unique trait has made Mahesh even more fascinating to fans.

Despite this language barrier, Mahesh Babu continues to rule Telugu cinema. His sharp acting skills and ability to connect with audiences have earned him numerous awards, including eight Nandi Awards. His success shows that passion and hard work can overcome any challenge.

As Mahesh gears up for his next big project, SSMB29, under the direction of S.S. Rajamouli, fans are eager to see how he brings another unforgettable character to life.