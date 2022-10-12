DJ Snake to perform in Hyderabad, check ticket prices here

Hyderabad: After being locked in our homes for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, things are slowly getting back to normal now. Concerts, events and fests are bouncing back to the city with a bang. Sunburn Arena is one among them which is bringing our favorite artists to the city. The music festival has a crazy lineup of popular artists from across the world like Alan Walker, DJ Snake & others. Yes, you read that right!

Post Alan Walker’s performance, which took place in September, it is now time for you to put your hands up in the air for DJ Snake. According to Book My Show, the popular artiste is all set to perform in Hyderabad on November 20. The venue is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, check out the ticket prices below which are according to Book My Show.

DJ Snake Ticket Prices

GA Phase 1: 1,499 rs

Vip Phase 1: 2,999 rs

Fanpit Phase 1: 4,999 rs

Early Bird: 999 rs (sold out)

Gold: 88,500 rs (sold out)

Platinum: 1,77,000 rs (sold out)

Diamond: 2,95,000 rs ( sold out)

DJ Snakes’ India tour includes 6 cities starting with Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai.

For the unversed, DJ Snake is a music producer with many hit songs across the globe including ‘Lean On’, ‘Taki Taki’, and ‘Magenta Riddim’ among others. He was also nominated for the Grammy awards for his songs “Turn Down for what” and “Bird Machine” in 2013.