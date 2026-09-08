DK Shivakumar hears farmers’ concerns at Yeshwanthpur APMC

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a surprise visit to the Yeshwanthpur APMC market on Tuesday, September 8, and interacted with farmers, traders and workers to understand the issues faced by them.

During his inspection, Shivakumar visited the potato market and sat on sacks of potatoes brought from Hassan and Agra. He personally cut open and examined the potatoes to assess their quality.

Farmers from Hassan told the chief minister that inadequate rainfall had affected crop yields. They also complained about power supply problems despite having borewells, making it difficult for them to irrigate their fields.

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Shivakumar later visited the onion market and spoke directly to farmers and traders about transactions and market practices. He specifically asked farmers whether they faced any cheating in the weighing of their produce.

The farmers told him that they were not facing any irregularities in weighing. However, they complained that the agriculture minister was not visiting the market to understand their problems.

The chief minister also entered the onion market and interacted with women working as daily-wage labourers. He asked them about the nature of their work and the wages they received.

Several people also brought to his notice problems related to inadequate infrastructure and drinking water facilities at the market.

Shivakumar subsequently inspected the ginger market and spoke to growers and traders about business operations. He examined the quality of ginger and sought details about how traders determine prices while purchasing produce from farmers and selling it in the market.

During the visit, he also interacted informally with women traders selling ginger, heard their concerns and drank coffee offered by them.