DK Shivakumar hoists Tricolour for first time as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, August 15, hoisted the national flag at his residence in Sadashivanagar, marking his first Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony as Chief Minister.

After unfurling the Tricolour, Shivakumar paid his respects during the national anthem and Vande Mataram. He also extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of Karnataka and citizens across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar said the occasion was an opportunity to remember and honour those who had worked for the peace and progress of the country.

“I extend my Independence Day greetings to the people of Karnataka and citizens of India. I pay my respects to everyone who worked for the peace of the country,” he said.

Describing himself as a servant of the people, Shivakumar said he had hoisted the national flag in that capacity and pledged to work towards maintaining peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“As a servant of the people, I have hoisted the national flag today. In the coming days, I will make every effort to take everyone along and preserve peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

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Earlier, Shivakumar had shared a special video on X to mark Independence Day and conveyed his greetings to the people.

In his message, he said the freedom enjoyed by the country was built on the sacrifices and struggles of countless freedom fighters and carried with it a continuing responsibility towards democracy.

He emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional values, saying public welfare should remain above administrative priorities and the dignity, equality and social justice of every citizen should be protected.

Shivakumar also underlined India’s diversity as its strength and harmony as its foundation. He said protecting the rights of every citizen without discrimination and ensuring a better quality of life for all should remain among the government’s key objectives.

He called upon people to collectively work towards building a prosperous Karnataka that would draw the attention of the world.

“Let us all resolve on this auspicious day to build a prosperous Karnataka that the world will look up to,” he said in his Independence Day message, while extending his greetings to the people of the state on the 80th Independence Day.