DK Shivakumar seeks mother’s blessings before CM oath

Bengaluru: Moments before assuming office as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar sought the blessings of his mother, Gauramma, in an emotional and symbolic gesture that reflected the importance of family in his political journey.

Shivakumar, who is set to take oath at the grand swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, shared photographs of his interaction with his mother on social media platform X. The pictures showed the Congress leader spending a few quiet moments with Gauramma before heading to the venue of the historic event.

Along with the photographs, Shivakumar posted a heartfelt message that read, “Mother is the source,” highlighting the role his mother has played in shaping his life and career.

The emotional meeting with his mother added a personal touch to an otherwise high-profile political event. Supporters described the moment as a reminder of the values and family bonds that continue to guide leaders even at the peak of their political careers.

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DK Shivakumar meets former Chief Ministers

Shivakumar also personally met former Chief Ministers and senior political leaders across party lines, inviting them to attend his swearing-in ceremony and seeking their blessings.

Shivakumar first visited the residence of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accompanied by Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister-designate Dr G Parameshwara.

DK Shivakumar visits former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader later called on former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Dollars Colony. In a gesture reflecting political courtesy, Yediyurappa warmly welcomed Shivakumar and embraced him upon his arrival. The Chief Minister-designate also visited the prayer room inside the house and offered prayers. Yediyurappa felicitated him with a shawl and conveyed his best wishes for the new responsibility.

Shivakumar also visited former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence. Setting aside political rivalries, the Congress leader sought the veteran statesman’s blessings and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. Shivakumar was seen touching Deve Gowda’s feet as a mark of respect, while the former Prime Minister congratulated him on becoming Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar said both Deve Gowda and Yediyurappa had rendered immense service to Karnataka and deserved respect from all political parties. He said he would continue to seek guidance from senior leaders for the state’s development.

Shivakumar also revealed that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had telephoned him earlier in the day to congratulate him and advised him to take everyone along while governing the state.

Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The swearing-in ceremony marks the culmination of a political journey spanning several decades. From his early days as a student leader to becoming one of Karnataka’s most influential politicians, Shivakumar has emerged as a key figure in the Congress party.

Dressed in a traditional white silk dhoti, white shirt and shawl, the Chief Minister-designate looked poised as he prepared to take charge of the state. Thousands of party workers and supporters gathered across Bengaluru to celebrate the occasion, while leaders from different political parties and dignitaries from across the country arrived to attend the ceremony.