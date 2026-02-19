DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Chennai: Ending weeks of political speculations, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday, February 19, joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The pact was sealed at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin.

The DMDK was founded by late actor Vijayakanth foundly called ‘Captain’ by his massive fans.

His wife and present DMDK General Secretary Premathala Vijayakanth, accompanied by senior party functionaries, including treasurer LK Sudheesh, called on Stalin to formalise the partnership.

In a social media post, Stalin said, “It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijaykanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the secular progressive alliance.” The DMDK founder is fondly addressed as ‘Captain.’

“I warmly welcome sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the party founded by Captain, along with their party supporters. Let this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu,” he said, sharing images of the DMDK leaders joining the DMK-led alliance.

He emphasised the objective of ensuring the continuation of the ‘Dravidian model’ of governance.

Later, addressing reporters at the DMDK party office, Premalatha said, “With the blessings of both the Captain (Vijayakanth) and Kalaignar, we have forged an alliance with the DMK. “

“A seat-sharing committee will be formed soon,” she added.

In the 2021 Assembly Polls, DMDK partnered with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party was part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance.