DMK chief M K Stalin to kick-start poll campaign in Tiruchirappalli

The conference theme is 'Let Stalin continue, let Tamil Nadu win'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 1:29 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch DMK’s poll campaign at the party’s 12th state conference from Siruganur on the Trichy-Chennai national highway here on Monday, March 9.

The conference theme is “Let Stalin continue, let Tamil Nadu win”.

Apart from highlighting the achievements of the state government, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, is likely to make key announcements targeting the upcoming Assembly election, a senior leader in the party said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Earlier, in a letter to party workers, Stalin described the conference as an important political event that would gear up the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election and help pave the way for forming a Dravidian model 2.0 government.

He would hoist the party flag on a 110-foot-high flagpole at the event for which the organisers expect around ten lakh participants.

Stalin had addressed a similar conference before the 2021 Assembly election from the same venue and announced crucial election promises.

MS Admissions 2026-27

DMK principal secretary and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told reporters that the conference will commence at 3 pm.

The DMK had won 133 seats on its own in the 2021 Assembly polls and the Secular Progressive Alliance led by it secured a total of 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 1:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button