DMK poll manifesto is game-changing plan for TN, says Stalin

Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday, March 30, said his party manifesto for the April 23 Assembly election was a “game-changing” plan for Tamil Nadu as it underscored the steps towards progress.

The monetary support announced in the poll manifesto, he said, was a “smart economic multiplier” that would uplift the local economy, support small businesses, upskill people, and upgrade long-term outcomes.

“Development and welfare move together proving you can build infrastructure, grow the economy, and uplift people simultaneously. From one-size-fits-all to choice-based governance,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, and added “people decide what works for them.”

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The manifesto focused on creating assets, improving productivity, generating economic activity, and delivering measurable long-term returns, he said in a post on ‘X’.

“This is a next-phase document. It builds on what has already been delivered and scales it with smarter design, deeper impact, and wider reach,” Stalin said.

The six steps towards progress outlined in the manifesto included development for women, family, youth, farmers, housing and infrastructure and governance, he said.

He highlighted the DMK poll promises of increasing the monthly grant under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (women entitlement) to Rs 2,000, from the present Rs 1,000, and adding new eligible women every year, expanding the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme till 8th Standard, providing coupon worth Rs 8,000 under the ‘Illatharasi’ (homemaker) scheme to buy new / replace household electronic appliances for their family, enhancing the medical treatment coverage to Rs 10 lakh, and increasing pension sum to Rs 2,000 per month for senior citizens, widows and spinsters above the age of 50.

Skill training for 5 lakh youth who have completed higher education, fetching foreign investment of Rs 18 lakh crore and creating 50 lakh jobs over 5 years, hiking the higher education monthly grant for college students to Rs 1,500 from the present Rs 1,000, providing 35 lakh free laptops to all college students, providing free modern electric pump sets without any meters to over 20 lakh farmers receiving free electricity, and providing 10 lakh new concrete houses under ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ and various other housing schemes towards a hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030, were among the other assurances.

On governance, he said the people’s aspirations registered under the ‘Unga Kanava Sollunga’ (Tell us your dreams) initiative will be fulfilled as a priority.