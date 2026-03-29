TN polls: CM Stalin to release DMK manifesto today

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to release the much-anticipated manifesto of the DMK today, March 29, signalling a major push in the party’s campaign strategy ahead of polling.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The filing of nomination papers for the 234-member Assembly began on March 30 and will continue until April 6, marking a crucial phase in the electoral process.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are the principal contenders in what is expected to be a fiercely fought election. In addition, parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are also contesting independently, adding a multi-cornered dimension to the electoral battle.

Seat-sharing within the DMK-led alliance reflects a broad coalition of parties.

The Congress will contest 28 seats, while the MDMK has been allotted four seats. Other allies include the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (two seats), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (two), Indian Union Muslim League (two), CPI (five), CPI(M) (5), VCK (8), and the DMDK with 10 seats.

Ahead of the manifesto release, CM Stalin unveiled the DMK’s list of 164 candidates, completing a key preparatory step for the ruling party.

The manifesto, expected to contain several voter-focused welfare measures and development promises, is likely to play a decisive role in shaping public opinion during the campaign.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has already outlined a series of populist promises. These include free rice for ration card holders, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family, and three free LPG cylinders per year.

As campaigning gathers momentum, both major alliances are expected to intensify outreach efforts across the state, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral contest in Tamil Nadu.