Do not link ration cards with Arogyasri: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has said that it is not necessary to link ration cards with the Arogyasri health cards for the poor to receive healthcare services.

In a meeting with all the district collectors which was also attended by his council of ministers at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, Revanth instructed the officials to prepare a digital health profile for the citizens by collecting the Arogyasri details.

The chief minister suggested hiking the remuneration of doctors working in the rural areas. He also advised to allocate a serial number for each bed in government hospitals.

Revanth asked the district collectors present in the meeting to ensure adequate medical facilities in tribal areas, and to built a special system to maintain the hospital infrastructure.

Clarifies on ration card requirement for crop loan waiver

Revanth Reddy clarified that ration card was being used only to identify the farmers’ households for crop loan waiver, and is not an eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said that loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh would be waived-off only based on the pattadar pass books, which will be taken as the criteria for eligibility.

Collectors are eyes and ears of the govt: CM

Chief minister Revanth Reddy instructed the district collectors to interact with the people to understand their grassroots-level concerns, and advised them not to confine themselves to their air-conditioned offices.

“Those of you who are from different states, consider Telangana your state and integrate yourself into its culture to serve the people,” he said.

He asked the district collectors present in the meeting to take all measures to ensure quality education is imparted to each student.

The CM also stressed on the need to understand genuine beneficiaries through Praja Palana.