Do you have any shame? Telangana CM charges at Jeevan Reddy who joined BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a scathing attack on T Jeevan Reddy, the veteran politician who joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of the party’s president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at a public meeting held in Jagtial on Monday, April 20.

Referring to Jeevan Reddy’s reported wish to see the Congress government’s ‘Praja Palana’ fall and the BRS return to power, Revanth Reddy said the former was making such remarks only because he was not given a ministerial berth.

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Without mentioning Jeevan Reddy’s name directly, the chief minister said, “This person was an advocate when NTR made him the excise minister in 1983. Within a year, he stabbed NTR in the back and joined forces with Nadendla Bhaskar Rao. He was given B Form 14 times in the last four decades to contest as an MLA, MP and MLC on a Congress ticket.”

“Congress workers worked to see you win for 4 decades without thinking about themselves. All posts, whether it is Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) or Mandal Parishad President (MPP) were given to you. You failed to win as Jagtial MLA when everyone around you won. Today, you have joined forces with the enemy (KCR) and wish to defeat the very party which gave you all the positions you enjoyed. Do you have any shame?” he thundered.

Revanth said that the model of confining village-level Congress workers to villages and mandal-level workers to mandals was how Jeevan Reddy controlled the party.

“Should you even deserve to be called an elderly man?” Revanth asked.

Observing that Jeevan Reddy had so much poison against the Congress in his stomach, which he was expressing now, Revanth Reddy said that both Jeevan Reddy and KCR were fit to be partners as both shared the same quality.

He lambasted KCR for “looting Rs 1 lakh crore” in the name of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which has now become defunct.

He made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, where he released Rs 2,200 crore as financial aid under the second phase of Rythu Bharosa for 45,11,947 farmer beneficiaries.

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He said that a total of Rs 5,700 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the farmers for Rabi 2025-26 till now, and that the remaining Rs 3,300 crore will be released in May.

Revanth challenged the former chief minister that in the next Assembly Elections, BRS will be defeated again and the latter would lose his Leader of the Opposition position.

Earlier during the day, Revanth inspected the Medigadda barrage along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, officials of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and scientists from the National Geological Research Institute (NGRI).

He also laid the foundation stone for the works being undertaken at the Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy temple lying on the banks of the Godavari river, for Rs 198 crore as part of the Godavari Pushkaralu to be held later this year.