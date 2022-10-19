Do you know Allu Arjun has one more Instagram account?

Hyderabad: Iconic star Allu Arjun is close to achieving another milestone on social media by hitting 20 million followers soon on Instagram. With the current number 19.6M, the stylish star is the highest followed Tollywood actor followed by Vijay Devarkonda, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others.

But, are you aware of the fact that Allu Arjun has one more account on Instagram? Well, you read that right.

The Pushpa actor has a private account which goes by the name ‘bunny_boy_private’ and only 297 people in his follower list. However, his bio is something which caught our attention. His bio reads, “Private account to post random shit without thinking”. Going by his bio and the follower list, it seems like Bunny created his second account because he wanted a cosy place for his family and friends to post his way out.

Speaking more about his public account, Allu Arjun follows only one person that’s his wife Allu Sneha Reddy.

On the professional front, the actor is lined up with 3 films, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ (the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise), ‘Icon’ which is directed by Venu Sriram, an untitled film by Koratala Shiva.