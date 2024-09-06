Do you know Allu Arjun rejected Salman Khan’s superhit film?

Hyderabad: In the world of cinema, collaborations between Bollywood and South Indian stars have become quite common. However, there have been moments when famous South Indian actors turned down roles in Bollywood films that later became huge hits. One such example is the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan Wasn’t the First Choice

When we think of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it’s hard to imagine anyone but Salman Khan playing the role of Pavan, also known as Bajrangi. His performance touched millions, and the film became one of the biggest successes of his career. But what many fans don’t know is that Salman Khan was not the original choice for this role!

According to the film’s producer, Udayvani, the role was first offered to two big South Indian stars: Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth. Yes, the filmmakers initially wanted Allu Arjun to play the lead. After he turned it down, they approached the legendary Rajinikanth. However, both actors chose not to take the part for different reasons.

Why Did Allu Arjun Say No?

Allu Arjun, known for his stylish performances in Tollywood, was busy with other film projects at the time. He was focused on growing his career in the South and felt it wasn’t the right time to take on a Bollywood film.

As for Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema, he had his own reasons. He was working on other major projects, and the role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan didn’t fit with the direction he wanted to take his career in at the time.

After Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth declined the offer, the director, Kabir Khan, approached Salman Khan. The rest is history. Salman’s portrayal of Bajrangi, a kind-hearted man on a mission to reunite a lost girl with her family, became iconic. The film was a massive hit, earning over Rs. 960 crore worldwide, and Salman’s bond with the character earned him the nickname “Bhaijaan.”

It’s interesting to think about how different Bajrangi Bhaijaan might have been with Allu Arjun in the lead.