Do you know Anant Ambani’s dog Happy too owns Rs 3 crore car?

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding has been buzzing on the internet since the start of the year. The celebrations drew numerous celebrities and prominent business figures. One standout feature of the wedding that captured everyone’s attention was the stunning array of luxury cars. The Ambani family made a grand entrance with an elaborately decorated Rolls Royce.

Interestingly, it’s not just the Ambanis who have a fleet of luxury cars. Even their beloved pet, a golden retriever named Happy, travels in style in a Mercedes-Benz G400d luxury SUV. Photos of the G400d surfaced online recently, highlighting the family’s penchant for luxury. The price of the car in India is Rs 2.55 to 3 crore.

The recent Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding included a special appearance by their pet dog, Happy and his clips went viral online.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding included a special appearance by their pet dog, Happy, at the mandap.



The heartfelt ceremony featured vows to create a home filled with love and togetherness.#AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani pic.twitter.com/oWQyMsrTYS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 13, 2024

Aadiya Ambani Piramal's Happy Moment with Pet Dog#ARWeddingCelebrations pic.twitter.com/usbjnt8CGy — E24 (@E24bollynews) July 15, 2024

In their security convoy, the Ambani family uses several G63 AMG SUVs, known for their power and prestige. However, the G400d stands out as a diesel variant, differing from the rest of their collection. This SUV was purchased specifically for Happy, Anant Ambani’s golden retriever. Videos online show Happy enjoying rides in this luxurious vehicle.

Before upgrading to the G400d, Happy used to travel in a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Vellfire, both expensive vehicles in their own right. The Toyota Fortuner costs around Rs 50 lakh, while the Vellfire is priced at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.