Raniaa also serves as a brand ambassador for Egypt's Ministry of Tourism

Published: 16th July 2024 5:20 pm IST
Raniaa Yehia, viral Hijabi guest of Ambani wedding, who's she?
Raniaa Yehia (Instagram)

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently tied the knot with his longtime partner Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony that captivated global attention. The extravagant festivities, spanning nearly half a year, unfolded in Mumbai, culminating in their wedding on July 12th.

The wedding was celebrated over several days and witnessed the presence of numerous celebrities from India and abroad across various functions. Among the attendees, one guest who grabbed a lot of attention was a girl in a hijab who became a sensation on social media for her interactions with Bollywood stars.

This intriguing personality is none other than Raniaa Yehia, Egypt’s foremost social media influencer, renowned for her widespread popularity both domestically and internationally with a staggering 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her photos with top stars from B-town are going crazy viral on internet.

According to Instagram handle, she also serves as a brand ambassador for Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism.

Beyond her digital influence, Raniaa has ventured into television, notably as a guest producer on ‘The Room’, showcasing her versatility and paving the way for a successful acting career. Her acting credits include notable appearances in series such as ‘Father of the Bride’ (2017) and ‘The Moon at World’s End’ (2020).

In addition to her acting pursuits, Raniaa Yehia is actively involved in PR marketing and event hosting.

