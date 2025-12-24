Do you know Badshah’s real name? Why he chose ‘Badshah’

Hyderabad: Badshah’s craze is unreal. From party anthems to Bollywood chartbusters, he keeps ruling playlists and social media at the same time. Whether it is a new song, a new look, or a new headline, Badshah always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. Most recently, he grabbed attention for showing off an ultra rare Rolex Daytona with pink sapphires, often called the “Barbie Daytona,” and fans could not stop talking about it.

But here is the most interesting part, the name “Badshah” is not his real name.

The Secret Behind Badshah’s Real Name

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Badshah revealed a detail that surprised many casual fans. His real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. The rapper spoke about it with his usual humour, and his answer instantly became a viral quote.

Explaining why he uses the stage name Badshah, he quipped, “If I kept my full name in every song, the song would have ended, the name would have gone on.” It was a classic Badshah moment, funny, confident, and totally memorable.

He also shared a personal detail that made the conversation feel even more real. Badshah revealed that at home he was called “Bittoo.” For fans, it was the kind of small, human detail that makes a superstar feel relatable.

“If Not A Rapper, I’d Be An IAS Officer”

One more quote from the conclave stood out. When asked what he would have been if not a rapper, Badshah answered, “Maybe I would have been an IAS officer if not a rapper. I picked this because it was easier. I have great respect for the work these officers do.”

It was honest, unexpected, and it showed a different side of him beyond fame and luxury.

Badshah is already known for hit songs like DJ Wale Babu, Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, and Faraatta from Jawan. He is also known for his luxury lifestyle, now boosted again by the “Barbie Daytona” spotlight.