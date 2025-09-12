Do you know Kajal Aggarwal started her career with Aishwarya Rai?

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in India, known for her charm, talent, and blockbuster films. From Bollywood to Tollywood and Kollywood, she has shared the screen with the biggest superstars and carved a special place in people’s hearts. Movies like Magadheera, Singham, Thuppakki, Businessman, and Mersal turned her into a fan favorite, while her craze continues to shine even today.

Do You Know Her Debut Was with Aishwarya Rai?

Many fans may not know that Kajal made her first appearance in the 2004 film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na! starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Amitabh Bachchan. She was also spotted as a background dancer in the famous song Pyaar Mein Sau Uljhane Hai. Later, she entered Telugu cinema with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007, but her big breakthrough came with SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera opposite Ram Charan.

From Struggles to Super Hits

Kajal Aggarwal did not have it easy. After a few years of struggle, Magadheera changed her career forever, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. She went on to work with Ajay Devgn in Singham and Akshay Kumar in Special 26,proving her versatility in Bollywood too.

Personal Life and Mental Health

In 2020, Kajal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu, and the couple welcomed their son Neil on April 19, 2022. She has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression, encouraging women to seek support and self-care.

Recently, she appeared as Goddess Parvathi in Kannappa and has big projects like Indian 3 and Ramayana lined up.