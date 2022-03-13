Do you know Rana Daggubati can see only through one eye?

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has proved to be one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. With many hit flicks including Baby (2015), Ghazi (2017) and the Baahubali franchise under his belt, the actor has won millions of hearts and has carved a niche for himself in the film industry.

But do you know Rana Daggubati has no vision in his right eye? Yes, read that right. Rana himself had once revealed that he can see the world only through one eye.

During one of his appearance on Gemini TV show in 2016, Rana Daggubati can be seen narrating his shocking story. He says, “Should I tell you one thing, I am blind from my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one.”

“LV Prasad operated me when I was young. Study well, we will support, be courageous as you have to look after her. Sorrows will go away one day but you have to gear up and keep them happy always,” he added.

Check out the video below.

Earlier, during his appearance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s talk show, Sam Jam, Rana Daggubati addressed about his past illness. He revealed about his ‘critical’ health issues that he faced and said that there was 30 per cent chance of death.

He said, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys… It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or hemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front Rana was last seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan. On the personal front, the actor married his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in 2020.