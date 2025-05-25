Do you know the watch Big B wore in 1983 cost this much?

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. People call him the “Shahenshah of Bollywood” because of his powerful acting, deep voice, and unique style. But apart from movies, he’s also known for something else—his love for watches.

The Viral Old Picture from 1983

Recently, an old photo of Amitabh Bachchan taken in Dubai in 1983 went viral on the internet. In the picture, he looks cool and classy, as always. But what caught everyone’s attention was the rare watch on his wrist.

Watch Price

The watch he was wearing is called the Concord Delirium Très Mince, with a model number EG342083CDY. It may look simple, but back in 1979, it cost around CHF 20,000, which was about Rs. 1.9 lakh at that time—a huge amount for a watch.

This watch was very special. It was the world’s thinnest quartz watch—only 2mm thick, including the glass! It had a gold case, a gold dial, and a leather strap. Even the inside design was unique, using the back of the case as part of the working parts. Later, famous brands like Swatch, Audemars Piguet, and Piaget used the same idea in their watches.

Big B’s Love for Watches

Amitabh Bachchan has always had great taste in watches. He owns many expensive and stylish timepieces—from brands like Omega to Richard Mille. Every watch he wears adds to his strong and stylish personality.