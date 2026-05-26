Do you know which film introduced colour to Indian cinema?

Hyderabad: Indian cinema today is reaching global audiences with world-class VFX, advanced filmmaking technology, massive budgets, and storytelling that often stands alongside Hollywood productions. From visual spectacles to international box office success, Indian films have come a long way.

But before this colourful cinematic era began, Indian audiences watched films only in black and white for many years.

So, do you know which movie brought colour to Indian cinema for the very first time?

The answer is Kisan Kanya, released in 1937.

Kisan Kanya, India’s First Colour Film

Long before modern cameras and CGI, filmmaker Ardeshir Irani created history by producing Kisan Kanya. The film was directed by Moti B. Gidwani and became India’s first indigenously made colour feature film.

Interestingly, Ardeshir Irani had already changed Indian cinema earlier by producing Alam Ara, India’s first talkie film.

How Was Kisan Kanya Shot in Colour?

At that time, making a colour film was not simple.

Kisan Kanya was made using the Cinecolor process, which was considered advanced technology for that era. Colour filmmaking involved expensive production and technical challenges, and film processing had to be handled using imported systems.

For audiences who had only experienced black-and-white cinema, watching colours appear on the big screen was a completely new experience.

What Was The Story Of Kisan Kanya?

The title Kisan Kanya means “Farmer’s Daughter”.

The movie focused on rural India and showed the struggles, hopes, and emotions of farming communities. It told a socially relevant story while also introducing a new visual experience to audiences.

Was Kisan Kanya A Hit?

Surprisingly, no.

Despite creating history, Kisan Kanya was not a major box office success. Due to the high cost of colour printing and limited theatre support, the film reached only a smaller audience.

But its impact was huge.

It opened the doors for future colour films and helped shape the journey that eventually led Indian cinema from black-and-white classics to today’s visually stunning blockbusters.

Nearly nine decades later, Kisan Kanya still remains the film that added the first splash of colour to Indian cinema.