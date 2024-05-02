Do you want to get married? KJo asks Salman Khan, watch his reply

Mumbai: The reigning superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has captivated audiences for over three decades with his charm and talent. While his success in movies continues to make headlines, his personal life too remains a hot topic of discussion. There has always been one question on the minds of his fans – when will he tie the knot?

The enigmatic actor’s personal life has always been a subject of fascination for fans and media alike. While Salman has been linked to numerous actresses and models over the years, he has kept his relationships largely private, without making any official statements. Even in his 50s, Salman remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

And now, an old video is resurfacing on Instagram, featuring Salman Khan’s appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan season 5. In the clip, Karan asks Salman about his marriage plans, to which Salman candidly responds, expressing his irritation at the question and reflecting on past attempts at settling down.

“But do you want to get married? More importantly,” Karan asked Salman.

To this Bhaijaan replied, “There was a time when I really wanted to get married. And then it just dint work out you know. I have always come so close. So close!”

“Like with Sangeeta, the cards were printed. And then, it dint happen,” Salman said.

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani’s Relationship

One of Salman’s most talked-about relationships was with Sangeeta Bijlani during the 1980s, 90s. Their romance, which began in 1986, seemed destined for marriage, with wedding cards even printed. However, the relationship faced hurdles, ultimately leading to a breakup in 1994. Sangeeta later married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, while Salman’s quest for love continued.

Despite their romantic history, Salman and Sangeeta maintain an amicable relationship, often attending events together.

In addition to Sangeeta, Salman has been linked to several other prominent women in the industry, including Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.