Doctor claims Deepika Padukone’s baby bump can be ‘artificial’, slammed

Mumbai: Internet has been abuzz with rumors and speculations surrounding Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy ever since she officially announced it. While some suggested she opted for surrogacy, others went as far as claiming her baby bump is fake, a topic that has fueled gossip across social media platforms.

And now, a video featuring Dr. Gauri Agarwal, an IVF specialist from New Delhi, has stirred further controversy. In the clip, Dr. Agarwal, while speaking with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, commented on the ongoing rumors about Deepika’s pregnancy, stating, “That can be an artificial baby bump. It can be anything.”

The doctor’s remarks have not gone well among both social media users and fellow medical professionals, who have condemned her for being “insensitive” and intruding on someone’s personal life.

Kabir Khan’s wife and actress, Mini Mathur, is among those who reacted strongly to the video. She expressed her outrage on Instagram video, calling the conversation “absolutely disgusting” and labeling both the host and doctor as “shameless” for propagating such “misogynistic loose talk.”

She said, “this is an absolutely disgusting conversation. A vicarious gossipy host and a shameless “doctor” sitting and holding court on people’s lives & propogating misogynistic loose talk. gh. Can i unsee this blood boiler of a reel?”

Other Instagram users, including many doctors, echoed her sentiments. One user wrote, “Unprofessional and insensitive!!!” while another commented, “Unbelievable for a female doctor to speak like this on someone’s motherhood and fatherhood.”

The uproar has not only cast a shadow over the doctor’s professional integrity but has also reignited debates about the invasion of celebrities’ privacy and the ethical boundaries of public discourse on personal matters.

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, who announced their pregnancy in February, are expecting their first child in September. Despite the swirling rumors, the couple has remained focused on preparing for the arrival of their baby, maintaining a dignified silence amidst the speculation.