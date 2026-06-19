Doctor suspended after pregnant woman dies at Telangana hospital

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the death of a 20-year-old pregnant woman at the Gundala Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana government on Friday, June 19, suspended the in-charge medical officer and initiated action against three others.

According to a release, the woman, identified as Kunja Vanaja, from Shambhunigudem village, had undergone regular prenatal check-ups at the PHC. On June 13, she arrived in a “critical condition” and delivered a stillborn baby.

She then suffered severe haemorrhaging and after receiving initial treatment, she was shifted to the Yellandu Community Health Centre and later to the Khammam Government General Hospital.

Despite the medical team’s best efforts to treat her, doctors confirmed that she passed away due to hemorrhagic shock followed by cardiac arrest, the release added.

An inquiry was conducted on June 17, which revealed lapses in the information system, case management, and referral processes. Departmental action was against ASHA worker Mokalla Lakshmi and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) P Dhanamma for failing to identify a pregnant woman suffering from severe anaemia, failing to inform the medical officer, and failing to facilitate a timely referral.

Action was also taken against ANM E Gnaneswari for conducting the delivery without consulting the medical officer and for failing to send health staff along with the patient despite the presence of severe haemorrhaging.

Government has issued orders suspending Dr Chi Sudeep, the Medical Officer of Gundala PHC, who was absent from duty during the incident.

Inquiry underway

The government has appointed a high-level team to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident from all angles and recommend necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, the release stated.

The team comprises Public Health Director Dr Ravinder Naik, Joint Director (Maternal and Child Health) Dr Sudhira, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rathod Tukaram, and District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr G Ravibabu.